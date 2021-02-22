The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, respectively, met this Monday in the spa of Sochi, on the shores of the Black Sea, then went up to ski the mountain and they exchanged points of view in relation to the sanctions that the European Union and the United States apply against their respective countries for suppressing protests and imprisoning opponents.

Lukashenko was able to show his Russian colleague with satisfaction that already on Sundays the streets of Minsk do not fill with protesters and that he has learned his lesson well so that a revolt such as the Maidan in Ukraine, seven years ago, does not overthrow him from power as happened to Victor Yanukovych.

The Belarusian leader, whose economy would not endure if it were not for the aid he receives from Moscow, thanked Putin for his decisive support. «I am very grateful for the financial support that you provide to the Belarusian economy. I would like to inform you that it was not in vain, the money has not been wasted, “he told the top Russian leader. And he added that “we do not waste money, we invest in production, we buy large quantities of raw materials and components in Russia, and this volume does not stop growing. If the approved projects are completed, Russian imports will increase significantly. ‘

Both presidents noted that Russia remains the first trading partner of Belarus, whose 50% of Gross Domestic Product ddepends entirely on Russian investments. Putin stressed that his country has so far invested in the Russian economy “more than 4 billion dollars.”

They also addressed the issue of vaccinations against the coronavirus. Lukashenko announced the development of a Belarusian drug based on Russian technology. «The most effective vaccine is the Russian. It is recognized all over the world no matter how much they try to denigrate it, “declared the Belarusian leader. He acknowledged that without Russia’s help in this field “it would have been difficult for us to organize vaccination”.