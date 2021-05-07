President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the Germans the heirs of fascism, who decided to sue him for torturing protesters. BelTA informs about it on May 7.

“Even if Great Britain had already appeared there, America, France, they were in the coalition. But not the heirs of fascism. They will judge me … Who are you to judge me? ” – Lukashenka said.

The President said he did not reproach the Germans. “But they are the heirs of the generations that unleashed that war,” he explained.

Related materials

Lukashenko recalled that every third inhabitant of Belarus died during the Great Patriotic War. Many died in the post-war years. “This is Nazism, which unleashed the genocide of the Belarusian and Soviet people here,” the head of state added.

He said that during the war, the Nazis destroyed entire villages for the fact that the inhabitants hid Jews, including children. “They found – the whole village, alive – they dug a trench, buried it. As one of the writers wrote that in the morning they still came and the earth breathed. People were buried alive. It’s them. And they want to judge me there in this court … ”- Lukashenka noted.

At the moment, work is underway to collect evidence of war crimes, and Belarus will show them to the whole world, he promised.

Earlier, four Berlin lawyers appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office in Karlsruhe with a demand to initiate a case against Lukashenka and the Belarusian security forces. Lawyers represent the interests of 10 Belarusians; they have at their disposal more than 100 documented cases of torture. The lawyers said in a statement that their clients were held in extremely cramped cells and paddy wagons, as well as subjected to physical violence, humiliation, threats and insults.