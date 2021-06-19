President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told the children about his constitutional functions and called himself “glucose for adults.” Video posted Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”, close to the press service of the head of state.

While visiting the 2nd City Children’s Clinical Hospital in Minsk, Lukashenka talked with her patients. In one of the wards, he talked to a boy, who asked about a carbohydrate bar with glucose content.

“I’m glucose. Only me for adults. I am flying adults. When you grow up, I will treat you. I’ll be your glucose. You do not mind?” – said Lukashenka. The boy said nothing.

Communicating with the staff of the hospital, Lukashenko also said that there is no need for compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in Belarus. At the same time, he added that Belarusians may have a day off to undergo medical examination: “Whether it will be a paid or unpaid day, we will decide.”

Earlier on June 19, Lukashenka revealed the secret of his health. According to him, a month ago he had 25 antibodies, but he was “fed by being in the red zones,” where patients with signs of SARS, influenza and coronavirus are admitted.

In April, Lukashenko refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to him, he still has a sufficient amount of antibodies after the illness.