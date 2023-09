How did you feel about the content of this article?

The dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting held in Sochi this Friday | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

The dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, expressed this Friday (15) his country’s interest in signing a trilateral agreement with Russia and North Korea during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The meeting between the two leaders held this Friday was the seventh this year alone.

“I believe we can think about three-way cooperation – North Korea, Russia and Belarus. I know the Koreans have great interest in you [Putin]. I believe that Belarus can also find its role in this context, given the existing issues,” Lukashenko said at the meeting with the Kremlin chief.

The Belarusian dictator’s speech comes in the same week that Putin and the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, met in Vostochny, in the far east of Russia. At that meeting, according to American officials, they discussed an agreement for the transfer of weapons from North Korea that would be used by the Russian army on Ukrainian soil.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no arms deals or sales were signed during the visit.

At this Friday’s meeting, Putin vehemently denied that Russia plans to violate United Nations (UN) sanctions or make an arms deal with North Korea, but reiterated his interest in deepening relations with Kim’s country.

“Korea [do Norte] is our neighbor, and we must build good neighborly relations with our neighbors in one way or another. Yes, there are specificities associated with the Korean peninsula. We discuss this openly, we have never violated anything, and in this case, we have no intention of violating anything. But, of course, we will look for opportunities to develop relations between Russia and North Korea,” said the Russian president.