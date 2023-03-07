President of Belarus Lukashenko called Ukrainian colleague Zelensky “just a nit”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the Ukrainian colleague Vladimir Zelensky “just a nit” and added that he knew about the preparation of sabotage in the republic. His words convey BELTA.

“I somehow thought that Ukraine needs peace, that Zelensky is rooting for his people. President Zelensky is just a nit. Just nit! Such operations are not carried out without the consent of the head of the country and the commander-in-chief,” the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenka considers Zelensky a “nit” because the Ukrainian president “runs around Belarus, sends people and asks: ‘Let’s conclude a non-aggression pact, let’s agree’.” The head of the republic replied to such a proposal that Belarus was not going to attack.

Earlier, Lukashenka spoke about the detention in the country of a person involved in an attempted sabotage at the Machulishchi airfield. He specified that the man, being an IT specialist, was recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine in 2014. According to him, the detainee has Russian and Ukrainian passports. The politician stressed that the operation to destroy the Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft was developed in Kyiv together with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).