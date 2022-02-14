President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the possible timing of the withdrawal of the Russian military from the republic. According to him, this will happen when the joint exercises are completed and when he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin make the appropriate decision. This is reported BELTA.

“Look what the Americans are doing: they are throwing thousands of [солдат] to our border, directly to Poland, the Baltic states. The British and other European countries are deploying armed forces,” Lukashenka said.

According to him, a reasonable question arises when these troops will be withdrawn back. “They don’t talk about it, they put pressure on us. Let’s derive [российские войска из Белоруссии] when we decide to do this with the President of Russia and when the exercises here are over. We will make the decision: this is our territory,” he added.

Earlier, Lukashenka said that he and Putin would meet in the near future and decide “when, in what timeframe, according to what schedule” to withdraw Russian troops.

In February, joint with Russia military exercises “Allied Resolve-2022” are held in Belarus.