President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the condition for recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. He spoke about this in an interview with TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov. A recording of their conversation has been posted on YouTube-channel “Soloviev Live”.

Lukashenko did not rule out the recognition of the independence of the two republics by Belarus and noted that this would happen when he himself saw the need for this and Russian President Vladimir Putin informed him about it. At the same time, the head of state wondered if there was a “vital necessity” in recognizing Abkhazia and South Ossetia.