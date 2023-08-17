Lukashenko called Putin the next president of Russia, because he has no rivals
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko believes that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will become the next president of Russia, as he currently has no rivals. His words lead TASS.
“I think that the next president in Russia will be Putin. Elections in six months. I think Putin. Putin has no rivals in Russia now,” the head of the republic expressed his opinion.
