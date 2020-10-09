It is necessary to hold elections for the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly to work on amendments to the country’s Constitution. This was announced on Friday, October 9, by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko.

“The first stage, where we must report to the population about our work in this direction (constitutional reform – Ed.), Is the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly. Already today we need to think about how we will conduct it: create, first of all, an organizing committee and hold elections to the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, “the agency quotes him. BelTA…

The head of state stressed that the preparation of amendments to the Basic Law of the country should be as close as possible to “ordinary citizens”. For this, on behalf of the President, dialogue platforms began to be created in the regions.

In late August, Lukashenka promised to hold a referendum on a new constitution. He noted that already now specialists, including judges of the Constitutional Court, are working on amendments to the main law of the country, and that the draft of the updated Constitution of Belarus will be submitted for public discussion, a referendum will be held.

According to political scientist Yevgeny Preigerman, voting on amendments to the Constitution of Belarus in the coming months may lead to a massive boycott of the referendum.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. After that, opposition rallies began in the country, disagreeing with the voting results, according to which Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the votes.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the USA were considered illegitimate President Lukashenko.