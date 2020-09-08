Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that Individuals are behind the protests within the nation, appearing by way of facilities in Poland and the Czech Republic. This was instructed by the correspondent of the TV channel “Russia 1” Evgeny Rozhkov, who took half within the dialog of journalists with the top of Belarus.

As well as, the occasions within the nation, based on Lukashenka, have inner causes.

In accordance with him, two new generations have grown up in Belarus and a small class of “bourgeois” who need energy has fashioned.

Additionally throughout an interview with Lukashenka admitted that he could have “sat out a bit” at his publish, however solely he “can defend Belarus”.

Allow us to remind you that at present the Belarusian president gave an intensive interview to the editor-in-chief of MIA “Russia Segodnya” Margarita Simonyan, in addition to journalists Anton Vernitsky, Yevgeny Rozhkov and Roman Babayan.