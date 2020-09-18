Belarus closes its borders with the EU members Poland and Lithuania. In addition, the border controls to neighboring Ukraine will be tightened, as President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday.

M.In the middle of the power struggle in Belarus, the head of state Alexander Lukashenko closed the western border with the EU countries Lithuania and Poland. He said that on Thursday evening in Minsk, according to the state agency Belta. In addition, the border protection towards Ukraine has been strengthened. “We are forced to withdraw troops from the streets, put the army on alert and close the state borders to the west, mainly those to Lithuania and Poland,” said the 66-year-old.

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims are currently stuck on the southern border, who are not allowed to enter Ukraine because of an entry ban imposed in Kiev. They wanted to make a pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman’s grave on the Jewish New Year.

At a women’s forum, the Belarusian president said to the people in the three neighboring countries: “Stop your mindless politicians, don’t let them unleash war.” He doesn’t want his country to be at war. “I also don’t want Belarus and that Poland and Lithuania to turn into a theater of warfare where our problems are not solved,” he said.

Military maneuvers with NATO troops are currently being held in Lithuania and Ukraine. At the same time, the Belarusian army is training with Russian forces in western Belarus at the EU border. According to Lukashenko, this maneuver is now being extended. Given the current situation, there will be a second phase. The exercise was originally supposed to end on Friday next week.

The border closure should also affect the opposition in Belarus. Well-known members of the opposition such as Svetlana Tichanovskaya are in neighboring countries to the west. If the border is closed, a return should not be easy.

There have been protests every day since the presidential election in Belarus on August 9th. Lukashenko had 80.1 percent of the vote and now wants to take up a sixth term. The security forces crack down on protesters. Lukashenko said to the women in Minsk: “You know, I’m not an attacker, I’m a very peaceful person. I grew up in the village, where everyone defended the other. “