In an interview on Russian television, Belarus’ President Aljaksandr Lukashenko said Russia had begun sending tactical nuclear warheads “three times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki” to the country.

Tactical nukes are meant to be used on the battlefield, while strategic nukes are meant to deter.

Lukashenko added that Russia’s atomic arsenal will not be stored in one site but will be distributed to various locations across the country.

It is the first time Russia has sent nuclear weapons outside its borders since the fall of the Soviet Union. A few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that sending nuclear weapons to the neighboring country will be completed by July.



