Alexander Lukashenko sharply responded to French President Emmanuel Macron. He recently advised the Belarusian politician to resign and hand over power to the opposition. Lukashenko made it clear that he would ignore the recommendation, and at the same time hinted that perhaps Macron is not just supporting the young Belarusian oppositionist for nothing.

Lukashenko believes that the first lady of France may not like her husband’s obvious sympathy for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. “As it seems to us here, in Belarus, Emmanuel Macron pays too much attention to one of the ex-presidential candidates. Given the fact that this ex-candidate is a lady, the French leader risks getting personal ones to the internal problems of France – at home.“, – reads a statement released by Lukashenka’s press service.

As reported BelTA, Lukashenko called himself an experienced politician, and Macron ranked as immature, and therefore advised “less to look around, and instead to deal with, finally, the internal affairs of France“.

It should be reminded that protests against the announced results of the presidential elections have been going on in Belarus for 50 days. After the semi-secret inauguration of Lukashenka, Tikhanovskaya’s supporters proposed to gather in order to hold a “popular inauguration” of their candidate.

