President of Belarus Lukashenko said that Zelensky is behaving correctly

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is “behaving absolutely correctly” in demanding help from the West. A video with his words is published by someone close to the press service of the head of the republic. Telegram-channel “Pool First”.

“We, and Russians, journalists, talk all the time about “here is a beggar, so-and-so, Zelensky is behaving undignifiedly, dishonestly, and so on.” I must tell you that Zelensky is behaving absolutely correctly,” he said.

Lukashenko explained that Ukraine, before the start of a special military operation, created a layered defense in the Donbass region, preparing for active defense actions. According to him, during the negotiations Washington promised the Ukrainian president to do and mobilize everything to support him. The leader of the republic emphasized that the United States assured Kyiv of arms supplies and financing. This is how the American side distributed the roles, Lukashenko added.

See also The number of victims of the shelling of Shebekino on June 1 increased to 16 Related materials:

He clarified that Zelensky agreed to the US conditions and “is fighting until the last Ukrainian.” At the same time, the West does not fulfill its promises on time, hand over old things or does not provide what it guaranteed, the head of Belarus noted. The politician said that the United States and Europe do not fulfill the agreements given to the President of Ukraine, so Zelensky goes and demands from the collective West. According to Lukashenko, the Ukrainian leader is doing the right thing, since there was an agreement.

Earlier, the head of Belarus said that if presidential elections are held in Ukraine, Zelensky will lose to a candidate from among former high-ranking military officers.