President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the Rostov region a “successful province” in the field of ensuring food security in Russia. About this he said at a meeting with Governor Vasily Golubev, which took place on Thursday, November 3, in Minsk.

During the visit of the Rostov delegation to Belarus, Lukashenka also highly appreciated the development of bilateral relations. “Over 8 months of this year, we traded $420 million, and this is a 30% increase compared to 2021. Of course, this is a good indicator, but given the situation, there is something to strive for. Both in terms of restructuring production chains and reorienting commodity and transport flows in the context of Western sanctions,” the president said.

He added that they see in Belarus “good reserves for deepening cooperation in the field of the agro-industrial complex.” “The Belarusian side is ready to share its experience and everything we know how to do: technologies, personnel training, seed and planting material, and much more,” Lukashenka said.

At the same time, Golubev noted that he shares the opinion of the President of Belarus regarding the “big field for interaction” in the agricultural sector. “We are especially interested in the development of agricultural processing and dairy farming,” he stressed.

The governor also said that there has been growth in mutual trade between the region and Belarus, but “far from everything has been done, especially in exports.” “Yesterday, at a meeting of the working group, we discussed the issue of infrastructure development, including the port one. I will raise this topic at the government level,” he said.

During a visit to Minsk, Governor Golubev and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko signed an agreement on trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural cooperation. “The previous treaty was concluded two decades ago. All these years we have been interacting in a variety of areas, and most importantly, we are united by a common history and common values,” the governor said. According to him, the new agreement “will take into account modern realities, including legislation that has changed over two decades,” and will serve to develop bilateral relations.