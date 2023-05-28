Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a plenary session of the 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Maxim Grigoryev

Is Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko seriously ill? Now opposition leader Valeri Tsepkalo is fueling rumors of a “critical” state of health.

Moscow – For weeks there have been rumors that Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko is seriously ill. Now the Belarusian opposition leader Valeri Tsepkalo gives new details.

According to them, Lukashenko was rushed to the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow “behind closed doors” right after a meeting with Vladimir Putin. He is said to be staying there, according to Tsepkalo via Telegram and Twitter. “The best specialists have been dispatched to rescue him from what doctors have classified as a critical condition,” the politician continues. Accordingly, Lukashenko’s blood was “washed”. The self-proclaimed President of Belarus is reportedly not transportable.

Lukashenko seriously ill? Rumors about Belarus rulers also dangerous for Putin

However, the situation also seems tricky for Russia. On the one hand, because Lukashenko is Putin’s closest ally in the Ukraine war. Nuclear warheads have only just been transferred to the neighboring country. On the other hand, the timing of the hospital admission is also problematic for the Kremlin.

Tsepkalo also writes in this regard: “The organized measures to rescue the Belarusian dictator were aimed at preventing speculation about a possible involvement of the Kremlin in his poisoning.”

Tsepkalo himself states that the information available to him requires further confirmation. Belarusian non-governmental organizations denied the report to the Italian La Republica. Accordingly, Lukashenko is in Minsk and not in Moscow.

Lukashenko sick? Rumors persist

As early as mid-May, Lukashenko had let Prime Minister Roman Golovtschenko represent him at the big state ceremony on “State Flag Day”. It was the first time that the 68-year-old stayed away from such a celebration. In addition, state television did not show any current pictures of the ruler for days, which caused rumors to boil over. The week before, Lukashenko had attended the Moscow military parade commemorating the Soviet Army’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. He looked noticeably shattered and left the Victory Day celebrations on May 9th prematurely.

The opposition politician Pavel Latuschk, who lives in exile in the EU, said even then that Lukashenko “is obviously very seriously ill. (…) He can’t even walk a few hundred meters, can’t give speeches, can’t even stand up straight in the stands, swaying with weakness.”

On May 23, Lukashenko then tried to counter the rumours: “I had an adenovirus, I’m not going to die, don’t worry,” he stated.