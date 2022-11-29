Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko bids farewell to his late Foreign Minister Vladimir Makej. © Telegram/@pul_1

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makej died unexpectedly. A Russian opposition figure assumes poisoning by Russia.

Munich – The Ukraine war is on and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is constantly in need of new soldiers and combat units. So far, however, he has not even been able to persuade his closest ally, the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, to take part in the war. Is there a connection with the sudden death of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makej? The Russian opposition figure and ex-oligarch Leonid Nevzlin firmly believes so.

Belarusian Foreign Minister dies – Lukashenko bids farewell to Makej in Minsk

Three days after Makei’s unexpected death on Saturday (November 26), Lukashenko bid farewell to his foreign minister. “The farewell ceremony will take place in the House of Officers in Minsk,” the state news agency Belta reported. Lukashenko walked to the ceremony from the presidential administration, the agency said. On the Telegram channel “Pool des Erstes” (Pul Pervogo), Lukashenko’s office also published recordings of the ruler at the farewell ceremony and on the way there.

Lukashenko’s gloomy mood becomes clear in the pictures provided by the President’s Office and the Belta agency. “Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was the first to say goodbye,” Belta wrote. The pictures show how he also lays flowers after a wreath-laying ceremony by soldiers and then looks at the open coffin of the deceased foreign minister. He also grabs Makej’s arm.

Death of Belarusian Foreign Minister Makej – poisoning by Putin’s secret service FSB?

Russian opposition supporter Nevzlin provided an explanation for Lukashenko’s somber mood on Twitter and threw explosive claims into the room. According to him, Makej’s death was by no means a death from natural causes, but from poisoning. Nevzlin’s statements have it all: The Russian domestic secret service FSB developed a toxin in a special laboratory and killed the Belarusian foreign minister. Nevzlin referred to “sources close to Russian special authorities”. The poison was intended to give the appearance of heart disease, according to the opposition figure.

After all, Makej had previously had no health problems and led an “active life”. According to Nevzlin, this further increases the suspicion of poisoning. “It’s very easy to poison a person so that everyone thinks they died of natural causes,” the Russian ex-oligarch tweeted.

Warning to Lukashenko from Moscow? – Russian opposition figure with explosive claims

There is no official explanation for Makej’s death so far. But Nevzlin is sure why he had to die. “Moscow is not satisfied with the problem of the Belarusian army entering the war against Ukraine,” the ex-oligarch said on Twitter. In this respect, it should be a warning to Lukashenko, especially since Makej was considered Lukashenko’s possible successor. “The Kremlin is ready to use all levers to put pressure on the Belarusian regime,” Nevzlin wrote.

According to him, the Belarusian ruler is now worried about his own safety. Makej’s death “shocked” him. Therefore he now exchanges his “cooks, servants and bodyguards”. His children now also have additional protection at their side. “The dictator trusts nobody,” emphasized Nevzlin, adding: “It’s not for nothing that he believes that after Makej, a magnificent funeral could also be arranged for him.”

Meanwhile, according to the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, Lukashenko said he wanted to travel to Moscow and meet Putin in person. They want to discuss issues and “bureaucratic barriers” that would prevent deeper bilateral cooperation. The relationship between the two heads of state does not seem to be ideal at the moment: according to a report, Lukashenko thwarted Putin’s plans.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis made comments about Putin's "cruelest" troops, reaping accusations of "perversion from Moscow.