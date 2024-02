Sunday, February 25, 2024, 9:46 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

he elections that Belarus held this Sunday to renew its Parliament, an institution with little real influence in the country, were presented as the first big test at the polls after the controversial presidential elections of August 2020, which Alexander Lukashenko won – again – …

This content is exclusive for subscribers