President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that the Kiev leadership, including Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, has already realized that there is no alternative to the political option for resolving the conflict in the country. He voiced this opinion on December 25, answering questions from journalists in St. Petersburg.

“I think that the best chance [найти решение по Украине в 2024 году]. We will work more closely with them (the Ukrainian government – Ed.) so that they understand that this is the only chance. If they don’t use it, there will be a total collapse,” leads BelTA Lukashenko's words.

According to the President of Belarus, the need to implement this option for achieving peace has already been realized by Ukrainian politicians, who are being pushed towards it by the military. He noted that the pressure from military circles on the authorities on this issue is very strong. Zelensky's press conference shows that he, too, is beginning to understand their position, Lukashenko added.

Earlier that day, the former commander of the Polish ground forces, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, said that Kyiv would no longer be able to regain control of the territories lost as a result of the conflict, or carry out a second counter-offensive.

Prior to this, on December 23, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine. As the head of the Italian Defense Ministry noted, the need for such a decision is due to the fact that the goals set by Kiev have not yet been achieved, given the full-scale hostilities in Ukraine, which have been going on for almost two years, along with the military assistance provided by the West to the country.

On December 21, the American newspaper The Nation emphasized that Ukraine’s victory is unlikely, so the United States and European countries should bring Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the peace negotiating table. It was also noted that financial investments in Ukraine are not bringing the desired results, and Americans are increasingly “rightly concerned” about the endless funding of a war taking place thousands of miles from the United States.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.