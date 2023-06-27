President Lukashenko announced a threat hanging over the republic from the West

Minsk has the technical capabilities to deal with the threat looming over the republic from the West, this will be a test of strength for the current generation. This was stated by the President of the country Alexander Lukashenko, he is quoted by TASS.

“We have a mission to save the world conquered by millions of lives of heroes, our fathers and grandfathers. This means only one thing – we must be stronger than the threat that again hangs like a shadow over our land. And again from the West,” the politician stressed.

Lukashenka also explained that by the ability to resist he means the technical capabilities of Belarus.

Earlier, the politician also said that he ordered the army to be put on full alert during the rebellion of the Wagner PMC fighters.