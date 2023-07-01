Belarus will never have to use nuclear weapons, but they must be on the territory of the country, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said during a solemn meeting in honor of Independence Day, reports BelTA.

He noted that if “your enemies are screaming with hubbub,” then the opposite should be done.

“If they shout that nuclear weapons are bad, do the opposite,” Lukashenka added.

The President of Belarus stressed that now ill-wishers are also talking about nuclear weapons.

“It was my cruelest initiative. And the more we live, the more we are convinced that it should be with us, in Belarus, in a safe place. And I am sure that we will never have to use it as long as we have it, and the enemy will never set foot on our land,” Lukashenka added.

Earlier on Friday, the prime minister of the republic, Mateusz Morawiecki, turned to NATO to take part in the Nuclear Sharing program and deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic.

He noted that he would like nuclear weapons to be deployed in Poland as soon as possible, but the decision remains with the American side.

The fact that Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime became known on March 25. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said then, Moscow does not transfer its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but does the same as the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 24 that Russia retains control over tactical nuclear weapons, which will be deployed in Belarus, this is in line with international obligations.

On June 27, Lukashenka announced that a significant part of tactical nuclear weapons had already been brought into the republic.