President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the adoption of an important decision during his tenure at a higher post “with the phrase only through my corpse.” It was reported by the BelTA agency on Saturday, April 17.

“This will be one of my principal decisions for a quarter of a century of presidency. It will be very serious, ”Lukashenka said.

He did not specify what kind of decision he was talking about. According to him, it will most likely be a presidential decree. “Even if I’m not, in the folklore, only through my corpse, they [оппозиции] nothing will come of it, ”the Belarusian leader emphasized.

In Belarus, protests have been going on for more than six months after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020, in which the incumbent president won an official victory. Initially, the protesters demanded the resignation of the country’s leadership and the holding of fair elections, but after the violent suppression of the demonstrations, they were supplemented by the demand to punish those responsible for the violence against the demonstrators. Tens of thousands of people were detained, many spoke of torture and beating in isolation wards.

Lukashenko believes that Western forces are involved in the protest actions. In March, he announced that he would not let the radical opposition escape.