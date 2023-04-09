The role of the Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) in ensuring the security of Minsk will only increase due to the events around Belarus. This was announced on Sunday, April 9, by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko.

“Recent events around our country show that the role and importance of the air defense forces in ensuring the protection and security of Belarus will only increase, therefore, the state is doing everything possible to ensure that military units and air defense units are always armed with the most modern equipment for the effective solution of combat missions” , – says his congratulations on the Day of the Air Defense Forces, published on website president.

The Belarusian leader noted that the personnel of the air defense forces are guarding the air borders of the country around the clock, “protecting peaceful work and peace of citizens.”

Earlier, on April 3, a check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces (AF) of the republic began in Belarus.

Political scientist Kirill Averyanov told Izvestia that Minsk is thus preparing to repel possible threats from Kyiv and Warsaw.

On March 31, Lukashenka called the issue of the country’s sovereignty acute. He noted that the hot conflicts of recent decades began with the indefatigable desire of the West to subjugate the whole world.

Prior to that, on March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime. He stressed that Russia is not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but is doing what the US has been doing for a decade.

On March 23, it was reported that a new anti-aircraft missile regiment had been formed in Belarus. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus emphasized that during the formation, special attention was paid to the equipment of comfortable accommodation for personnel, as well as issues of social security for military personnel and their families.

At the end of February, Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus for International Military Cooperation, Colonel Valery Revenko, said that Minsk assesses the situation around the country as a crisis, predicting the presence of direct threats to military security. He stressed that a significant grouping of the Ukrainian army is concentrated near the Belarusian-Ukrainian section of the state border.