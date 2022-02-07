Russian businessmen financed the opposition, who staged mass protests in Belarus. This was stated by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, reports RIA News on Monday, February 7th.

According to the politician, he has information that a number of entrepreneurs from Russia through “certain channels” provide financial support to the Belarusian opposition. At the same time, these persons attend receptions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenka noted.

He promised to present documents confirming his words to Putin.