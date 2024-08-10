Lukashenko announced the destruction of air targets over the territory of Belarus and Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the destruction of about ten air targets from Ukraine over the territory of the republic and Russia, BelTA news agency reports.

According to Lukashenko, on August 9 at 18:10, attack drones flying from Ukrainian territory could have been shot down over Belarus. “The Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus were put on high alert. We call it readiness No. 1. Air Defense Forces on duty. The fact is that (we suspect that this is not the first time) the Armed Forces of Ukraine violated all rules of conduct and violated the airspace of the Republic of Belarus. In the eastern direction, very close to us in the area of ​​the Kostyukovichsky District,” the head of the republic said.

Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko called on the country’s residents not to worry too much about possible military actions. Minsk has something to respond to those who want to “stick their necks out” against it, the politician emphasized.