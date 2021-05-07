President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the creation of its own vaccine against coronavirus in the republic, BelTA informs.

“We received our vaccine in a test tube yesterday,” the head of state said.

Lukashenko has repeatedly announced plans to create a Belarusian vaccine against coronavirus this spring. So, in March, he demanded to develop a high-quality drug based on the experience of Russia, Europe and China.

Now in Belarus they are vaccinating against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine, developed in Russia. In the republic itself, in March, they announced the launch of industrial production of this drug using Russian technologies. In addition, the country uses the Vero Cell vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm.