Lukashenko: NATO is interested in building up forces near the borders with the Kaliningrad region

NATO is interested in building up its forces and assets near the borders of Russia and Belarus. President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko spoke about this at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, reports TASS.

According to him, the Kaliningrad region is currently especially concerned about the North Atlantic Alliance. He suggested that this was due to a failed attempt at an economic blockade of Russia and Belarus. “It didn’t work out economically, we need to purposefully put pressure on militarily,” the president said.

Earlier, Lukashenka complained about the flow of weapons that comes to his country from Ukraine. At the same time, the president noted that the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is “tightly closed”, and weapons are delivered to the republic through Russian regions.