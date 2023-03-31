President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during his annual address to the people and the National Assembly on Friday, March 31, said that he was not going to remain the leader of the state for the rest of his life and would never be a “lame duck”.

Moreover, the head of the republic noted that he did not intend to make successors to the presidency out of his children. He urged to stop all speculation about his heirs.

“You must remember this and not suck it up on this topic. But we will not give up our gains. If we don’t give up, then we will live, our children will live,” Lukashenka stressed.

The Belarusian leader added that he was tired of the presidency and drew the attention of the people to the fact that it was up to him to decide who would lead the republic in the next term.

During today’s event, Lukashenka touched on one of the most discussed topics in the world community. Speaking about nuclear weapons, he stressed that he had intensified negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the return of weapons to the republic. The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, in his opinion, is an opportunity to secure the state and ensure peace for the Belarusian people.

Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, the President of the Republic proposed to declare a truce without the right to move troops and transfer weapons and equipment.

The fact that Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime became known on March 25. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but is doing what the United States has been doing for decades, deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Europe.