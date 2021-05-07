President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the country is ready to hold early presidential elections, subject to new elections in the United States, which should be held simultaneously.

“I am for. I’m talking about this publicly. I am for the elections that they (the West – Ed.) Demand. I will survive everything, I will step over the fact that we are independent, sovereign. I’m ready. In parallel with the Americans. Let the Americans call early elections, and we will call elections in Belarus on the same day, ”he quoted him as saying on Friday, May 7, Sputnik Belarus…

The Belarusian leader stressed that in the last presidential elections, which were held in the United States, citizens voted by mail, and ballots with signatures for former US President Donald Trump were thrown into the ballot boxes.

After the presidential elections in the republic on August 9, 2020, in which Lukashenka won the sixth time, mass opposition protests began in Belarus. Then the current Belarusian leader, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the votes.

In the autumn of the same year, Lukashenka noted that he guarantees the holding of new elections in the republic, when citizens make such a decision. At the same time, he clarified that in Belarus it is necessary to hold elections to the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly to work on amendments to the country’s Constitution.

On April 28, 2021, the chairman of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Belarus, the head of the commission on amendments to the basic law, Pyotr Miklashevich, clarified that there is no need in the republic to switch from a presidential to a parliamentary or parliamentary-presidential form of government.