President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko phoned the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. On Monday, January 4, BelTA learned from the press service of the head of the republic.

Related materials Chronic protest The Belarusian opposition has been taking to the streets for almost six months. How has the country changed during this time?

The politicians discussed a wide range of topical issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation and the international agenda, the report says. Lukashenko and Medvedev also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays.

In Belarus, mass protests have continued for almost five months over the official results of the presidential election, according to which Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent of the vote. The politician himself argued that the West was behind what was happening.

In mid-November, Lukashenko said that the West was trying to undermine Russia’s position and stop Moscow’s influence with the help of the crisis in Belarus. “This is the main point, and we are a barrier on this path. They should train for us, ”the Belarusian president assured.