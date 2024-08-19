Lukashenko admits Zelensky could be eliminated by Ukrainian agents

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted that his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky could be eliminated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kirill Budanov (included in the Russian Federation’s list of terrorists and extremists). His words transmits BelTa.

According to the head of state, if Zelensky does not build “relationships based on our interests and principles” and starts buying mansions with Western money, for example in Great Britain, to live there with his family and “be happy,” then he will become a traitor to the people.

“And in the end, the same Kirill Budanov will send someone – you will be liquidated as a traitor. That’s all. We must not rule out such a possibility either. It’s a disaster,” Lukashenko said.

In the same interview, Lukashenko stated that the full-scale conflict in Ukraine was unleashed by nationalist-minded Ukrainian politicians. He called the situation in the neighboring state deeply personal for him.