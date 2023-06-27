Lukashenka spoke to reporters on Tuesday, there is no talk of an emergency appeal

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will speak to reporters on Tuesday, June 27, there is currently no talk of an emergency appeal, journalist Igor Tur reported this, his words are quoted in the Glavny.Tour telegram channel.

He recalled that in the message of “Pool One” the word “today” did not sound, they announced tomorrow’s speech of the head of state.

“Lukashenka is already almost credited with some kind of today’s “emergency appeal to the nation”. And certainly nothing urgent is happening in Belarus for Lukashenka to go on the air in the evening,” the journalists noted.

Tour added that the President of Belarus has already done everything, and his actions speak better than words.

Earlier, the Pool of the First Telegram channel, close to Lukashenka’s press service, reported that the President of Belarus would make a number of important statements on the evening of June 26.