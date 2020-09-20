The eldest son of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his national security assistant, Viktor, spoke about the protests taking place in the country. His words on Sunday, September 20, are quoted by “Sputnik Belarus”.

As the son of the Belarusian leader noted, the protests do not frighten him.

“Look – harvested and plowed fields, a beautiful, clean city. People go: someone – to have a rest, someone – to walk with their children. And the rallies? Well, passed and passed. We were not afraid, ”Viktor said, commenting on the motorcycle rally, which took place in Belarusian cities on Sunday and in which he himself took part.

On September 20 in Minsk, in particular, a protest action called “March of Justice” is taking place. On the eve of it, special equipment was pulled into the city, and water cannons and trucks with security forces were driven to Lukashenka’s residence. Several metro stations were also closed in the Belarusian capital.

For the sixth week all over Belarus, protest actions have been taking place, the participants of which demand the resignation of Lukashenka and the holding of new presidential elections. The first actions were violently dispersed using special means. Lukashenko himself claims that Western countries are behind what is happening.

The presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote, while the main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, 10 percent.