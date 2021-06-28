Former rival of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in the 2020 elections and chairman of Belgazprombank Viktor Babariko delivered the final word in court, rejecting all charges. It is reported by TASS…

According to the politician, from the point of view of material benefits, it would be worth pleading guilty, but he is unable to do this, since he did not commit crimes imputed by the court. “I am not ashamed in front of my friends and relatives – I include not only relatives, but also people who have been with me in life, including at work,” Babariko said.

The oppositionist stressed that, while in office, he “did not allow even a hint” of the possibility of illegal actions, and even more so did not commit any of them.

Babariko is charged under Part 3 of Article 430 (“Taking a Bribe”) and Part 2 of Article 235 (“Legalization of Criminal Proceeds”) of the Criminal Code of the republic. According to the investigation, the manager was involved in the withdrawal of several hundred million dollars abroad. He has been in the KGB pre-trial detention center since June 18 and does not admit his guilt.

Later, all the real estate of the family of the politician was seized, and he himself was not allowed to participate in the presidential elections. The Belarusian authorities believe that during the preparation for the election campaign, “Russian puppeteers from Gazprom” stood behind him. The prosecution insists on 15 years in prison for Babariko, he himself connects his imprisonment with political persecution.