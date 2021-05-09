Decree of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko “On the protection of sovereignty and constitutional order” published on the national legal Internet portal of the republic.

Lukashenko decided to introduce a state of emergency or martial law on the territory of Belarus in the event of the death of the president “as a result of an attempt on his life, an act of terrorism, external aggression, as a result of other violent actions.” At the same time, state bodies and their officials must act in accordance with the decisions of the country’s Security Council.

Also, the Security Council determines a list of measures to be applied in conditions of a state of emergency or martial law: setting restrictions on freedom of movement, prohibiting or restricting mass events, prohibiting strikes, establishing a curfew, ensuring the safety of persons and objects.

According to the decree, the Prime Minister should chair the meetings of the Security Council in the event of the death of the president.

Decisions on the implementation of the powers provided for by the document are binding on all government agencies, organizations, officials and citizens and are subject to immediate execution. Decisions are taken by secret ballot by a majority of votes of the permanent members of the Security Council, but not less than two-thirds of the votes of their total number. When discussing issues on the conduct of elections, the chairmen of the regional and Minsk city executive committees with the right to vote participate in the meeting.

The decree comes into force from the moment of its signing.

In April, Lukashenka announced that an attempt was planned on him and his children. The President noted that the task of eliminating it was approved by the top leadership of the United States. Later, the Russian FSB confirmed the information about the assassination attempt and the attempted military coup.