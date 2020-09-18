During a concert at a forum in Minsk, where at the invitation of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko performed by Nikolay Baskov and Philip Kirkorov, song Stephanie Sokolova, who refused to participate in the event, was performed by another singer to the soundtrack.

“I refused to sing at the concert. The video shows an unknown girl who opens her mouth to my vocals. Nobody even asked permission, we just saw the tape. How is this possible! Who is that girl?” – writes Sokolova in Instagram and publishes the relevant video.

As previously reported by “FACTS”, Philip Kirkorov stated that no song in support of the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko performed.

Photo from the website of the President of Belarus.

192

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter