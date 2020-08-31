Aide to the President of Belarus Nikolai Latyshenok said that about 20-30% of the population of the republic are against Alexander Lukashenko, reports RIA News…

This statement was made by Latyshenok when he went out to the protesters who had gathered on Sunday, August 30, near the cordon at the Palace of Independence in Minsk.

The aide to the head of state stressed that this is the maximum figure that he represents “in his head”, since he does not have exact figures from either side.

“This is my feeling,” said the Latyshenok.

Let us remind you that Lukashenka won 80.1% of the votes in the presidential elections, according to the official data of the CEC.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian side recognizes the legitimacy of the presidential elections in Belarus. During a telephone conversation on August 30, the head of Russia and the Belarusian leader agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow.