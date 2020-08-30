20-30 percent of citizens may be radically opposed to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. This number was named by the assistant to the Belarusian leader Nikolai Latyshenok during communication with the protesters, reports RIA News…

The Latyshenok believes that during the presidential elections there were fewer opponents of the current head of state. “I haven’t been to the polling stations. Now about 20-30 percent [процентов против], but it was less. Now people have been warmed up, ”Lukashenka’s aide emphasized. He also added that this is the maximum possible figure.

Earlier Latyshenok explained the harsh actions of the riot police in the first days of the protests in the republic. According to Lukashenka’s aide, such actions of the security forces are due to the fact that the protesters were building barricades and interfering with other residents.

The protests in the republic have been going on for three weeks already, the opposition demands to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the mockery of the protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.

Belarusian citizens oppose the official election results, according to which President Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote.