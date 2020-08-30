Assistant to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Nikolai Latyshenok explained the tough actions of the riot police in the first days of protests in the republic, reports Telegram-channel RBK.

According to Lukashenka’s aide, such actions of the security forces are due to the fact that the protesters were building barricades and interfering with other residents.

Earlier it was reported that Latyshenok came out to the protesters at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, which is the residence of Lukashenka. The official, who was greeted by several hundred people, told them that he believed in the honesty of the August 9 presidential elections in the republic.

The protests in the republic have been going on for three weeks already, the opposition demands to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the mockery of the protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.