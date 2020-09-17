President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who criticized Ukraine, said that Minsk was forced to close the borders with Poland and Lithuania. And the border with “fraternal Ukraine” will be strengthened.

At a women’s forum in Minsk, Lukashenko called on the Ukrainians, Poles and Lithuanians to “stop their politicians” and prevent “war from unleashing”.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus “does not need any recognition of the elections”, they took place and they are legal, reports the Telegram channel “Before everyone. Almost”.

He also clarified that a blitzkrieg to seize power in Belarus will never happen.

“We are forced to withdraw the troops from the streets, put half of the army under arms and close the state border from the west, primarily with Lithuania and Poland. We are forced to strengthen the state border, unfortunately, with our fraternal Ukraine “, – said Lukashenko.

Let us remind you that following the European Union, where they said that they do not consider Alexander Lukashenko the legitimate president of Belarus, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved a statement in which the presidential elections in Belarus are called “neither free nor fair”.

And Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that contacts with Belarus were “paused”, but Nobody is going to build an “iron wall” with Minsk.

