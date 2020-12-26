Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, during a visit to the Children’s Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital in Minsk on Friday, December 25, said that he was not going to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I will be vaccinated, I will not be vaccinated – my mood is personal. Personal – not like a president. Immunity is developed, which means it will be easier “, – quotes STV head of state.

In addition, Lukashenka commented on the situation with vaccinations in Belarus.

“We are planning one million two hundred [доз], and how much will be up to you. Maybe two million. Depends on how people go about it. They want to be vaccinated – please, we will provide an opportunity. Moreover, we are planning with a choice of vaccines, ”he added.

Lukashenko noted that citizens wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be given a choice of 5-6 vaccines.

At the end of July, Lukashenko announced that he had suffered from COVID-19 asymptomatically. In March, he noted that the coronavirus infection “shook up” the health care system in Belarus.

According to the portal Worldometer as of December 26, 183,006 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Belarus, 1,367 patients died, 161,832 people recovered.