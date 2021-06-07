Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv stripped President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko of the title of honorary doctorate for human rights violations and “disrespect for Ukraine.” It is reported by RIA News with reference to the communications center of the university.

It is noted that the politician was the first of 107 honorary doctors of the university, which was deprived of the corresponding status. The majority of the members of the Academic Council voted for this decision.

Earlier, the rector of the university, Vladimir Bugrov, stated that before the precedent with Lukashenko, the procedure for depriving of honorary titles did not exist in principle, but the university administration decided to develop it at the request of students and teachers.

Lukashenko received an honorary doctorate from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv from former rector Leonid Gubersky in autumn 2009.

After the start of mass protests in Belarus in 2020, students and university staff created petition, in which they demanded to deprive the head of the republic of this title “for unacceptable cruelty against peaceful protesters and an attempt to falsify democratic elections.” The document was signed by over 50 thousand people.