At a meeting with the Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed to intensify cooperation and implement joint projects. The conversation took place on Friday, September 25, in Minsk.

“The Irkutsk Region is a giant in Russia. This is a reference area in Siberia. We have a lot of plans and practically resolved issues. In some places we just need to shake things up, ”the Belarusian leader is quoted as saying BelTA…

According to Lukashenko, the Irkutsk region may be interested in Belarusian mining equipment, trucks, quarry equipment, public transport, electric cars, various types of transport using gas as a vehicle.

The head of the republic promised to provide the Irkutsk authorities with “access to any part of Belarus” so that they could make sure that the Belarusian side “can do something for our Siberians”.

Kobzev, in turn, recalled that last year there was a leap in trade and economic cooperation between the parties, which fell this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Governor noted that “there is activity on both sides,” so we need to look “where we can strengthen so that our cooperation develops.”

After meeting with Lukashenko, Kobzev statedthat the Irkutsk region intends to use the experience of Belarus in reforestation, is interested in Belarusian communal equipment, and also sees prospects for long-term cooperation in agriculture.