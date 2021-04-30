President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called on the police “not to stand on ceremony” when protecting the interests of citizens, BelTA informs.

Related materials

On April 30, Lukashenko appointed new chiefs of the Internal Affairs Directorate in Minsk, Brest and Grodno regions. He told them that they would “cover” three quarters of the country in a difficult situation.

The head of state noted that the situation in Belarus is “relatively calm, they say, but one cannot calm down.”

“You are people in uniform, and the situation dictates to us that we should not stand on ceremony, protecting the interests of our people. We are not defending ourselves. Protecting millions of people (and a transit country – interests intersect) is a question, ”Lukashenka said.

Earlier, the KGB of Belarus named the names of nine people accused in the case of an attempted seizure of state power and a coup.

In turn, the commander of the internal troops of Belarus Nikolai Karpenkov promised to find and clean up all the remaining “bloodthirsty opposition” in the country.