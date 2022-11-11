President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he was infuriated by the lack of discipline and order. On Friday, November 11, the Belarusian agency Belta.

“And most of all, after many years of being president, it just shocks and infuriates me when there is no discipline and order,” Lukashenka said, speaking at the plenary session of the republican seminar-conference on the restoration and use of reclaimed lands.

The Belarusian leader explained that sometimes he sets tough tasks for a reason. According to him, he simply has more information.

The President of Belarus also believes that the salvation of the republic is in its economy. He is convinced that in the event that everything is normal in the economy, the country “is not afraid of any wars, they simply will not happen.” At the same time, Lukashenka stated that he is not a supporter of strict restrictions.

Earlier in the day, the chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Belarus, Dmitry Gora, said that an attempt was being made in the country to destabilize the situation, sow panic among the population and undermine the authority of state structures.

On October 20, Lukashenka invited citizens to follow his decisions and the decisions of government agencies if they want to secure a stable life for themselves. He noted that at present, Belarusians need to “clench their teeth” and only move forward if they do not want trouble to befall their families.