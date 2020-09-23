On Wednesday, September 23, Alexander Lukashenko, who was declared the winner of the presidential election by the Belarusian Central Election Commission, which, in turn, caused mass protests in Belarus, took part in the inauguration ceremony.

As reported “BELTA”, the ceremony takes place at the Palace of Independence. Several hundred people from the Belarusian leadership were invited to it.

It is noted that the President of Belarus takes office after taking the following oath: “Assuming the office of President of the Republic of Belarus, I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, respect and protect the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, observe and protect the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, sacredly and conscientiously fulfill the high duties entrusted to me”.

It is also reported that Lukashenka took the oath in the Belarusian language, signed the act of taking the oath, after which the chairman of the Central Commission of Belarus on elections and holding republican referendums, Lidia Yermoshina, presented Alexander Lukashenko with a presidential certificate.

As previously reported by “FACTS”, a video of the motorcade in Minsk was posted on the network – the network suggested that they want to hold a secret inauguration at Lukashenka’s.

Photo by the press service of Alexander Lukashenko.

