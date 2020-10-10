President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with arrested opposition representatives, BelTA news agency reported.

In addition to the members of the Coordination Council (CC), among whom were Ilya Salei and Lilia Vlasova, the meeting was also attended by ex-head of Belgazprombank Viktor Babariko and his son Eduard Babariko.

The conversation lasted four and a half hours. Issues related to the constitutional reform were discussed at the meeting.

According to the Telegram channel “Pool of the First”, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, “the content of the conversation was kept secret by the participants by a common decision”. It also notes that Lukashenka decided to meet with the opposition in order to “hear the opinions of everyone.”

Earlier, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that the country’s authorities helped the former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to leave for Lithuania and gave her 15,000 dollars, which were taken from a state enterprise.