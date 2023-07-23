Lukashenka said that the fighters of Wagner PMC began to strain him with the desire to go to the West

The fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” began to “strain” the authorities of Belarus. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, reports close to the press service of Lukashenko Telegram– Channel “Pool of the First”.

According to him, the Wagnerites want to go to the West. “I say, why do you need to go to the West? Well, go on an excursion to Warsaw, to Rzeszow,” Lukashenka said.

It is noted that during the opening speech, the Belarusian leader spoke about the course of a special military operation, as well as about the situation near the borders of the Union State.

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Putin stated the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Thus, the Russian leader responded to Lukashenka’s remark that there was no Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It exists, but it failed,” Putin said.