Lukashenko said that Prigozhin’s rebellion seriously strained the Belarusian military

The mutiny, organized by the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, seriously “strained” everyone in Minsk, but the Belarusian military and their rear demonstrated unity. This was stated by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, reports TASS.