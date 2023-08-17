Lukashenko spoke about Putin’s request to cover him on the eve of the NWO in Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, in which he spoke about how he learned about the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine and a conversation with the Russian leader on the eve of hostilities.

According to him, he did not discuss with Putin the preparations for the SVO, the beginning of which he learned only from the appeal of his colleague. “We have [с Путиным] there was never any talk (right on the eve of hostilities) that Russia would take any action against Ukraine,” he said.

However, “in a few days or a day” they both had a conversation in Putin’s suburban residence, where the Russian president reminded Lukashenka of allied obligations. “He literally told me: “Listen, Sash, this is the situation. God forbid something happens, we are, of course, allies,” the Belarusian leader said.

If suddenly something happens. Anything can happen. cover me please Vladimir PutinQuoted by Alexander Lukashenko

In his opinion, Putin, planning the NMD, was afraid of a stab in the back from the West. That is why, Lukashenka recalled, after the start of the operation, he publicly stated that Belarus “would not allow Russians to shoot in the back.”

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

Lukashenko called the condition for Belarus to enter the Ukrainian conflict

Belarus will not enter into hostilities if the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not violate the borders of the country. “If you, Ukrainians, do not cross our border, we will never participate in this war,” Lukashenka said. At the same time, he promised that Belarus would always help Russia.

If you cross the red lines, then we will strike at the decision-making centers. It will be done without warning Alexander Lukashenko

The President called the suggestion that Russia is inciting the republic to participate in the NWO to be complete nonsense. “Foolishness is complete. Do you know why? Because it won’t do anything,” he said. According to him, the 70 thousand people that make up the Belarusian army will not give Russia any advantage. Lukashenka is sure that the Russians “have enough manpower and equipment.”

The parties must sit down at the negotiating table, otherwise Ukraine will cease to exist, Lukashenka believes

The goals of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine have already been achieved and Kyiv will no longer behave aggressively towards Moscow, the Belarusian president believes.

“We are in this spirit with [Путиным] did not discuss the topic [критериев успеха России по результатам спецоперации]. But I dare to express my position. The objectives of the NWO have already been achieved to date. Ukraine will never behave so aggressively towards Russia after the end of this war, as it was before the war,” the Belarusian leader summed up.

In this regard, he called on the parties to sit down at the negotiating table. Including to discuss the issues of the Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. He allowed the participation of Minsk in the negotiation process.

Negotiations must begin without preconditions. This is a classic of any diplomacy Alexander Lukashenko

Otherwise, Ukraine is threatened with extinction. According to Lukashenko, if Kyiv refuses to negotiate, Russia will “grind” the Ukrainian manpower and equipment. “They (Ukrainians – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will not cope with this machine, ”he added.

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / Reuters

Lukashenka predicted the result of elections in Ukraine and Russia

The Belarusian leader has admitted that Putin will become the next president of Russia, as he currently has no rivals. At the same time, the President of Russia, Lukashenka believes, has not yet thought about who will continue his course, since now Putin faces more urgent tasks.

But the current president of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, is unlikely to be able to stay in power, the Belarusian leader believes. Kyiv’s reluctance to negotiate with Moscow could lead to Zelensky being overthrown by his own military. If this scenario does not come true, and Zelensky nevertheless takes part in the elections, then he will lose to a candidate from among the former high-ranking military men. “[Руководитель Главного управления разведки Минобороны Кирилл] Budanov or someone else will become president. Someone from the military, but not him,” Lukashenka assessed Zelensky’s chances.